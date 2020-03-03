Miss Mardi Gras 2020 Winners Announced

The Annual Miss Mardi Gras Pageant was held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Howard Civic Center in Newton, Texas. The Mardi Gras Pageant proceeds will go to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department. The pageant was an explosion of brilliant color and beauty. The winners for Miss Mardi Gras 2020 are Baby Miss Everleigh Malone, Tiny Miss Ivy Rose Castilaw, Petite Miss Raylee Spears, Little Miss Raven Woods, Junior Miss Evelyn Thibodeaux, Young Miss Marley Howard, Teen Miss Macy Wiseman, Miss Mardi Gras Makenzy Hall and Miss Mardi Gras Raffle Ticket winner – Kamrie Spearman. Thank you to all that supported the event and to all those who participated. Congratulations to all the winners!