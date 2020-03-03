Republican Precinct Convention Coming March 21

All Newton County Republican voters are invited to attend the Republican Precinct and County Conventions, which will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Precinct Convention begins at 10 a.m. in the Howard Civic Center, with the County Convention to follow. The purpose of the Conventions is to elect delegates and alternates to the State Convention. Any resolutions presented by a participant are considered and voted on. Refreshments will be served. For more information please call 409-397-9029.