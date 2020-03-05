Breaking News… Newton Man Arrested for Murder

Breaking News– On Thursday morning March 5, 2020, the Grand Jury met in Newton County and indicted John Michael Peck for the murder of Randy Holmes. Thursday afternoon, March 5, Peck turned himself in to law enforcement officers. Randy Holmes went missing in November 2017 and the investigation has been ongoing. Due to the persistence and determination of Chief Will Jackson of the Newton Police Department and Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office the arrest has been made. Newton County District Attorney Courtney Ponthier has been assisted by the Texas Attorney General’s Office in the case. District Judge Craig Mixson set Peck’s bond at $1,000,000. He is currently being held at the Newton County Jail. We will continue to report more information as it becomes available.

Pictured above- John Michael Peck and officers from the Attorney General’s Office.

Photo Credit – Newton County News