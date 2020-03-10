Newton Man Arrested for Murder – House Burns

Photo Credit – Newton County News

On Thursday morning, March 5, 2020, the Grand Jury met in Newton County and indicted 41 year old, John Michael (Toby) Peck for the murder of Randy Holmes. According to Sheriff Rowles, Thursday afternoon, March 5, Peck turned himself in to law enforcement officers.

Randy Holmes went missing in November 2017 and the investigation has been ongoing. Due to the persistence and determination of Chief Will Jackson of the Newton Police Department and Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest has been made. Newton County District Attorney Courtney Ponthier has been assisted by the Texas Attorney General’s Office in the case. District Judge Craig Mixson set Peck’s bond at $1,000,000.

He was being held at the Newton County Jail. On Saturday morning around 9 a.m., Peck was released from jail when his attorney Bill Morian, Jr. posted his $1,000,000 bail. Shortly thereafter his home caught fire and burned down. Bon Wier, Newton, Trout Creek and Burkeville Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to the fire on F.M. 2626 in Newton, Texas. The call out time was 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Rowles, arson is strongly suspected in the fire. The State Fire Marshal and Texas Ranger Joe Haralson are assisting in the investigation.

Pictured are John Michael (Toby) Peck and officers from the Attorney General’s Office.