Emergency Management Meets to Discuss Coronavirus in Texas

On Monday morning an Emergency Management meeting was held at the Howard Civic Center in Newton, Texas. County, City, and School Officials were present to provide important information about the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the U.S. and in Texas and how it will affect Newton County and its residents.

Emergency Management, Assistant Coordinator Olen Bean spoke with the group reminding those in attendance of the importance of being aware and using precautions as they serve the local community. He shared that local county offices would be open but would be exercising appropriate care for a clean and safe environment for customers and employees. Bean mentioned the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation of not having gatherings of 50 or more, which is down from 250 or more last week. He expressed the importance of limiting contact and social distancing to protect our communities especially those most vulnerable, the elderly.

NISD Superintendent, Michelle Barrow spoke and shared that as of Monday morning school was in session and that some students were in attendance. She didn’t have numbers at that time. She shared how they are working closely with the Texas Education Agency to make a plan for students in the weeks to come. She did express that if school were canceled, food would be provided for students and that paper packets would be sent home to provide in home instruction for students so that learning would continue. BISD Superintendent, Ann Gardner was also present to say that they too are working with the TEA to make the best decision for their students stating that packets would also be provided in case of school cancelation. Both superintendents said there are no dismissal plans as of yet.

Editor’s Note: School in Newton and Burkeville has been canceled effective March 17 and will be reevaluated on April 3, 2020.