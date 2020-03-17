Judge Weeks Issues Emergency Order for Newton County

Issued Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:15 a.m.

Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks has issued an emergency order which immediately implements a 24-hour curfew for those ages 18 and younger in Newton County. This is in response to the concerns over the Coronavirus. The curfew applies to those under the age of 18, who are not in school, are not accompanied by a parent or guardian, or are not going to or from work. The order prohibits gatherings of 50 or more people, stops visitation at nursing homes, and it also prohibits local price gouging. The order specifically states that a store cannot sell items at a price higher than the price as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Stay tuned to Newton County News for the latest updates from our county judge.

Do remember we currently have no cases in Newton, Jasper or Sabine Counties.