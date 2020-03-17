NISD Update on School Closure

From Superintendent Michelle L. Barrow

March 16, 2020

Dear Parents and Guardians,

This letter is to inform you that Newton ISD is canceling school effective March 17, 2020 to aid in preventing the spread of COVID-19/Coronavirus. At the present time, there are no confirmed cases in Newton ISD. The district will reevaluate the situation on April 3, 2020. The district will begin a “flexible education program” on Monday, March 23, 2020. The district will be mailing home instructional packets with review materials for students to have at home. The district will be providing meals in a “grab and go” setting at the locations listed below. There will be breakfast and lunch items in the packaged meals. Students will have to be present to receive the meal at the grab and go location. The meals will be available for pick up from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., MondayFriday. The “grab and go” meals will begin on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Grab and Go Pick Up Locations:

Newton Elementary drive thru Hwy. 87, Housing Authority Office MLK Drive- Antioch Church parking lot, Liberty Baptist Church, Pine Grove Baptist Church, Bleakwood (old school) Mama’s Kitchen, Bon Wier Baptist Church parking lot, Bon Wier Church of God in Christ, (The Hole community) Biloxi CME Church, Sand Jack- Live Oak Church parking lot, Belgrade Baptist Church, Old Salem Fire Department parking lot, Trout Creek – Fire Department parking lot.

Depending on the response to the meal delivery locations there could be changes and adjustments. Please watch the district website and Facebook page for up to date information. State testing (STAAR and EOC) have been canceled for this year’s spring administration. At this time we do not know how grades, promotion or retention will be determined. When the district has the answers to these questions parents will be notified. On behalf of the district, please keep your family at home if at all possible; spend time together as a family. I know our community has experienced different crises and disasters in the past, and it has made our community stronger and unified. Once again we will overcome this obstacle.