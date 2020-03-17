Tragic Loss for Burkeville Families

On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, we received a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety about a fatal crash in the Burkeville area. According to their report, at around 5:30 p.m. a 1999 Mercury passenger vehicle was traveling east on State Highway 63 at a high rate of speed. According to DPS officers the driver lost control of the vehicle striking the guardrail and traveling off of the road striking a tree. The driver of the vehicle was 18-year-old Terrance Hunter of Weirgate who passed away at the scene. The passenger, 16-year-old Dewight Fowler of Burkeville was all killed in the accident. Justice of the Peace Brenda Smith pronounced them both at the scene.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the young men and to the BISD community.