2016 Newton County Housing Program To Build 5 More Homes

Newton County officials, Tina Lewis, and Caley Carmichael, of the Government Land Office and Traylor and Associates, who is the project administrator, are proud to announce that Newton County is getting five more new homes. These homes are being built through the 2016 Housing Program. On Monday, March 16, 2020, residents from Bon Wier, Deweyville, and Old Salem communities met at the Howard Civic Center in Newton to sign their pre-construction documents and pick out their color schemes.

The Newton County 2016 Housing Assistance Program is funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Texas General Land Office. Newton County currently has completed nine new homes. Eleven more are pending construction resulting from this program. This brings the total to twenty new homes resulting from this program.

Pictured left to right: Shavira Samuel, Patsy Samuel, Sharon Landrum, Larry Landrum, Bennie Grimes, Jean Grimes, Gary Bean, Eloise Holmes, Jesse Holmes, Rhonda Alford, Newton County Assistant Auditor and Katrina Randazzo with J W Turner Construction.