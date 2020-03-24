Judge Weeks in Voluntary Quarantine

We spoke with Judge Kenneth Weeks this morning and he has decided to self-quarantine after he worked alongside Jefferson County Judge, Jeff Branick last week. Branick’s wife is being tested for Coronavirus and is waiting on results. Judge Weeks said he does not have any symptoms. He is only in quarantine as a precautionary measure to protect his employees and the public. He said he is currently working from home and in constant contact with the office. In his own words, “We are very busy, getting things done everyday.” He did express great concern about the length of time it takes to get results on the testing for COVID19. Judge Weeks will be in quarantine until Monday, March 30. There are still no cases of the virus in Newton, Jasper, or Sabine Counties.