Newton Food Share Makes Operational Changes

Courtesy Joe Miller

With much consideration concerning Covid-19, we have made some changes to the way we hand out food here at the ministry. We will remain open. We realize that food is very important, especially during these difficult times. However, we must consider your safety and help protect our community from the spreading of this virus. So we are making changes in our operation that will take place at our regular distribution day on Thursday, March 26.

1. You will not be able to leave your car. Stay in your car, and we will put your groceries in your car for you.

2. Be sure to bring your quick pass with you. If you do not, you will be asked to return after 1:00 p.m. Those with quick passes will receive priority. Have it ready to show before you come.

3. You will line up on Main Street in front of the old hospital. The line will extend towards town. Someone will meet you at the street to direct you. Do not park in the parking lot except at the very front of the building.

4. You will drive through the parking lot as directed and receive your groceries at the same door where you usually enter. Do not get out of your car! Do not touch anyone including the volunteers assisting you. Prepare a spot for receiving groceries in your car before you leave the house. If that spot is your trunk, you will not be able to get out to open it; unlatch it before entering the line in the parking lot.

5. If we have produce, it will be on the other side of the building as usual. After getting your groceries you will drive around and produce will be put in your car. Again, please do not get out of your car.

6. For produce only – enter from McMahon Street.