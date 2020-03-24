Updates to Emergency Order Concerning the Coronavirus Outbreak in Texas

All the same orders are still in place in Newton County yet in the efforts to preserve, protect, and defend the life and safety of the citizens of Newton County, a few additional measures are now to be taken:

A 24-hour curfew is in place for those ages 18 and younger in Newton County. The curfew applies to those under the age of 18, who are not in school, are not accompanied by a parent or guardian, or are not going to or from work.

The order also prohibits gatherings of 50 or more people, stops visitation at nursing homes, and it also prohibits local price gouging. The order specifically states that store cannot sell items at a price higher than the price as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Additional measures taken at this time include: Events greater than 10 persons shall cease at all locations throughout Newton County.

According to CDC guidance, all restaurants will be restricted to carry out only. There will be no dine in areas, inside our outside, open to the public.

The latest order was issued at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020.