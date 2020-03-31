A Life Honored – Hines Family Patriarch Passes Away

By Kim Hines

Dr. Clint Leroy Hines, more fondly known as Pops to his family and Brother Clint to his church families, made his earthly exit very quietly on the night of Sunday, March 15, 2020. As if being true to is humble preference to remain low profile, he slipped away at a time of unprecedented national uncertainty, during which a real memorial service, a tribute worthy of his life, would not be held. Not yet anyway.

To see his full obituary, see it on page 3 of this issue.

Editor’s Note: We appreciate Mr. Hines and his kind heart. He was an asset to Newton and its citizens. He will be missed. Thank you Brother Clint for working diligently to further the Gospel and share the love of Jesus always.