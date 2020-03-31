Governor Abbott Works to Protect Texans from the Spread of COVID-19

In efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, Sunday, March 29, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order imposing a 14 day self-quarantine on all travelers coming in to Texas. Other cities and states included in the self-quarantine measure coming to Texas are: California, Washington, Atlanta, Georgia, Chicago, Illinois, Detroit, Michigan and Miami, Florida. According to State Representative James White, Department of Safety Public Troopers will begin manning the state line crossings between Texas and Louisiana in accordance with the order on Sunday, March 29. Governor Abbott is working overtime to ensure Texans are protected at every border.