Judge Weeks Adds Stay at Home Order in Newton County

All the same orders are still in place in Newton County, yet in the efforts to preserve, protect, and defend the life and safety of the citizens of Newton County, a few additional measures are now to be taken.

As of 3/30: A Stay at Home Order has been added to the Emergency Order issued by Newton County Judge, Kenneth Weeks. Effective as of March 30, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. continuing through April 10, 2020. It reads – All individuals living within Newton County are ordered to stay at their place of residence except for Essential Activities as defined in this order. He also mentioned in the order that when individuals are using a shared or outdoor space, they must social distance at least 6 feet from any other person when outside their residence. (For specifics on Essential activities or Essential Business go to www.co.newton.tx.us)

As of 3/24: ADditional measures taken at this time include: The following businesses are ordered closed – bars, nightclubs, social clubs, barber shops, beauty shops, nail salons, massage parlors, gymnasiums, fitness clubs, game rooms and tattoo parlors.

