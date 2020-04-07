Body Found Believed to be Missing Man from Louisiana

Sheriff Billy Rowles and his department are investigating the discovery of a body now known as the missing person, Scott Bridges of Cameron, Louisiana. Sheriff Rowles reported to us that a week ago a vehicle was found abandoned on Highway 87 south in Devil’s pocket. The body was found on Saturday, April 4, by men who were hog hunting. Rowles said it was found about a half mile from the location his car was recovered. Volunteers from the Deweyville Fire Department and the Newton County Sheriff’s Department helped get the man out of the woods and to Highway 87 where Justice of the Peace Dana Ashmore was present to pronounce him deceased. Mr. Bridges will be taken to a Jefferson County morgue to determine the cause of death. His family reported him missing on March 30, 2020.