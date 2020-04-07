NHS Class of ’69 Loses Classmate to COVID-19

Local friends and neighbors were saddened to hear of James “Jim” Washburn’s passing Sunday, April 5, 2020. According to Jasper County Judge Mark Allen, Washburn had COVID-19 and died in Beaumont at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Washburn was a 1969 graduate of Newton High School and had been living in Jasper, Texas. He grew up in Newton and still had many friends here.

According to the CDC and the Surgeon General Jerome Adams, this week is a peak week for the virus. He said, “This week will be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives. He is urging Americans to stay in unless absolutely necessary, as the risk for contagion is so great.

At this current time, there is only one person in Newton County that has tested positive. According to the Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations, the person is from the Wiergate Community. They are urging folks to call 409-550-2536 if you are experiencing fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, or if you believe you may have been exposed to an infected individual. The Call Center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please keep the Washburn family in your prayers during this difficult time.