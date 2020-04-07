Two More 2016 Newton County Housing Program Applicants Receive Keys to their New Homes

Newton County is proud to announce that Bruce Bennefield and Deana Granger, both from Deweyville, received keys to their new homes on Thursday, April 2, 2020. The 2016 Newton County Housing Program is funded by HUD through the Texas General Land Office. Although County Officials were not able to attend, Judge Kenneth Weeks and Precinct 4 Commissioner Gene Thompson wanted to express how proud they were for Mr. Bennefield and Ms. Granger.

Judge Weeks is also pleased that with these two homes, the totals for the 2016 Newton County Housing Program has reached 12 new “completed” homes, 4 new homess “under construction” and 7 new homes “pending construction” for a total of 23 new homes.

Kristi Davis with Traylor & Associates, who is the Project Administrator, is pictured with Mr. Bennefield and Ms. Granger. Special thanks to Nicholas Van Dorn of DSW Homes for taking the photo.