Judge Weeks Reminds Citizens to Stay Home, Stay Safe & Stay Healthy

Judge Kenneth Weeks released a letter to Newton County citizens on Thursday, April 9 letting folks know that his prayers are with each and every citizen and each county official as they strive to make the best decisions possible for the health and safety of everyone. He wants to remind residents to continue to abide by the Emergency Orders that are in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

In the letter he shared that his office daily receives updates from the health department regarding the results of COVID-19 testing in Newton County. He said he will do his best to keep the public informed without violating HIPPA privacy laws. Currently there is 1 case of COVID-19 in Newton County from Wiergate with 30 pending results. There have been 20 negative test results in Newton County thus far. The Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center reports 174 confirmed cases in Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, Orange and Tyler Counties. There have been 8 death total in these counties: Hardin – 2; Jasper – 1; Jefferson – 5; Newton – 0; Orange – 0; Tyler – 0. Judge Weeks wants to remind Newton County folks that no one is immune from the virus, so please stay home, stay healthy, and stay safe.