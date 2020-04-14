Shady Acres Hosting LifeShare Blood Drive

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 11 a.m.- 4 :00 p.m. Shady Acres will host a LifeShare Blood Drive in Newton, Texas. Your blood donation will be provided to someone fighting cancer, sickle cell, a surgery patient, or an accident victim. For more information contact: Kristen Boyd 409-379-8911

Your donation makes a big difference!

Donate April 1-30 and receive a Crawfish Fest LifeSaver T-shirt while supplies last!

LifeShare.org•Text DONATE TO 999-777 to receive texts from Lifeshare Blood Center