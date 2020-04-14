Sheriff Rowles Waiting For COVID-19 Test Results for Employee

Update: As of Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Sheriff Billy Rowles reports the Covid-19 test came back negative Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He and his department are thankful to hear the good news.

Sheriff Billy Rowles reported to us that they have one employee in the Sheriff’s Office that is being tested for COVID-19. He said that the individual had been exhibiting symptoms and decided to be tested. Sheriff Rowles is concerned for his employee and asked for prayers for a negative result for them. He shared, “I’ll be so glad when all this COVID-19 is over and gone.”

Sheriff Sends Parents a Strong Message

As local officials are working hard to protect and serve Newton County residents, Sheriff Billy Rowles reminds parents to help his department by keeping their children safe at home. We spoke with Rowles around lunch time on Monday, April 13, and he stated with great concern, “Some parents are not supervising their kids during this time.” He said, “Judge Week’s Emergency Order states that children 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult and they are not being watched.” Rowles said they’ve received many reports of young people out riding side-by-sides, ATVs, and golf carts. All of them disturbing the peace with no supervision. He said we have a zero tolerance for this matter. We will be issuing fines for $1,000 for violating the order. According to Sheriff Rowles, another aspect of the problem is that teenagers are gathering together in groups which is another violation as well. He urges residents to help his department by making sure their young people are home and safe during this time.