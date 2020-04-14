Toledo Bend Reservoir Update

Update: As of Thursday April 16, 2020

The Sabine River Authority reports to us that operations are back to normal. 0 Gates are opened 0 feet as of 6:30 a.m.

One Generator Running – Persons having interests in the Sabine River Basin below the reservoir are hereby advised that on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 4:00 a.m., the reservoir elevation was 172.81 ft. msl. Currently, one generator is operating 24 hours per day. Eleven spillway gates are open two feet. Current releases are 22,000 cfs at the spillway, Generator – 6,225 for a total of 28,225 cfs.

Interested persons should monitor current river and reservoir levels since the Sabine River could reach flood stage and evacuation of persons, animals and property may become necessary.

Up-to-date reservoir elevations and releases as well as links to specific river gauges may be obtained from SRA’s websites: www.srala-toledo.com, www.sratx.org or www.setexas-rain.org. Information on specific river gauges can be obtained from the National Weather Service at the following website: http://www.weather.gov/wgrfc and from the USGS at the following websites: http://tx.waterdata.usgs.gov or http://la.waterdata.usgs.gov.