In the midst of all the concern about the Coronavirus and the stay at home orders, something very special happened on Easter Sunday on a quiet street in Newton, Texas. It was about 1:15 p.m. and retired Game Warden, Bradley Smith had just sat down after enjoying an Easter lunch. He was enjoying the view out of his window when he noticed a teenager run by the window in a full sprint. He sensed it was something important and got up, put on his shoes, picked up his gun, and headed out the door. He then heard quite a commotion at his neighbor’s home. His first thought was that it was a dog fight. He proceeded to the scene and realized a little one had been pulled from a swimming pool and was not breathing. He took the little one over his knee opening his air way, tilting his head back. In the process of lifting the toddler, he was jostled a bit and began coughing up water and started to cry. The baby was breathing again and he was so relieved. He said he didn’t have to do CPR on the baby, just opening his airway and moving him to his knee helped get him going. Smith was overjoyed to have been at the right place at the right time. He shared with us, “If you pay attention, the Lord is speaking and leading.” He felt certain that God led him to that very moment. He hadn’t met his neighbors until then, but he is so thankful the baby is okay. His own words were, “It was an Easter miracle, one of which I cannot take credit.” He said he believes there is one explanation. The Lord blessed them with a miracle that very special day.