Highest Home Built for the 2016 Newton County Housing Program

On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Newton County presented keys to Dean and Valerie Mouhat for their new home in the Cedar Grove Community.

Per Clay Wells, J.W. Turner Construction, LTD Superintendent, this home was built with an elevation in excess of 13 feet including a 36″ wide/200-foot access ramp. To date, this is the highest elevated house built as a result of the 2016 Newton County Housing Program funded by HUD through the Texas General Land Office. This is also the 12th completed home funded through the GLO as a result of 2016 Newton County Housing Program.

When handed the keys to their new home, Mr. and Mrs. Mouhat wanted to thank everyone who assisted them throughout this process. They wanted to express special thanks to the Texas General Land Office for helping the residents of Newton County. They also wanted to say how much they appreciated Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks and Newton County Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Fomby for going above and beyond for them and all residents of Newton County. They also wanted to ensure appreciated was granted to Traylor and Associates, Project Administrator, for the guidance from application submittal to when they were handed the keys.