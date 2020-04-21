Toledo Bend Reservoir Update

Gates closed Thursday and reopened on Sunday – Persons having interests in the Sabine River Basin below the reservoir are hereby advised that on Sunday, April 19 at 6:15 p.m. reservoir elevations were at 172.51. Currently, two generators are operating 24 hours per day. Five spillway gates are open one foot. Current releases are 5000 cfs at the Spillway Generator – 13,945 for a total of 18,945 cfs.

Interested persons should monitor current river and reservoir levels since the Sabine River could reach flood stage and evacuation of persons, animals and property may become necessary.

Up-to-date reservoir elevations and releases as well as links to specific river gauges may be obtained from SRA’s websites: www.srala-toledo.com, www.sratx.org or www.setexas-rain.org. Information on specific river gauges can be obtained from the National Weather Service at the following website: http://www.weather.gov/wgrfc and from the USGS at the following websites: http://tx.waterdata.usgs.gov or http://la.waterdata.usgs.gov.