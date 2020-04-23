Judge Weeks Signs a Declaration of Disaster for Newton County

As of April 22, 2020, Newton County suffered widespread property damage resulting from conditions created by a tornado. A huge storm system came through Newton County around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening causing great damage before it headed north to the Louisiana line. Damages were incurred in Polk, Tyler, Jasper and Newton Counties. Judge Weeks writes that these conditions have created a public safety hazard. He has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to protect or rehabilitate property. He issued a Declaration of Disaster on April 23, 2020, continuing through April 30, 2020, unless continued or renewed by the Commissioners Court of Newton County, Texas. This declaration activates the county/city Emergency Management Plan. Stay posted for more details in the new issue coming out next Tuesday.

Cover Photo Courtesy: Carla Gipson