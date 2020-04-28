Armstrong in Custody

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Anthony Eugene Armstrong, age 32, was captured and arrested by Deputy Blueitt of the Newton County Sheriff’s Department in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Armstrong was from the Bon Wier community and was arrested for assault causing bodily injury family violence with previous conviction, which is a 3rd degree Felony. He was arraigned on Thursday, April 23, by Justice of the Peace Connie Smith, and his bond was set at $50,000. At last word, he was still in custody at the Newton County Jail.