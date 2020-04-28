Burkeville Grad Drafted to Miami Dolphins

Photo – ULL Social Media

Never give up. Robert Hunt is an example of a young man that never gave up. He kept pushing; kept working; kept striving, until now is he seeing the fruit of all that hard work and determination. Congratulations to Burkeville Mustangs Alum Robert Hunt!

Hunt was announced as the 39th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and will be heading to Miami to play for the Dolphins. Hunt was a standout at Burkeville and chose to further his football career at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette after being offered a full ride, four-year scholarship. Absolutely blown away, he accepted and continued to find much success at the collegiate level.

Friday night, April 24, 2020, his dreams of playing in the NFL came to fruition. He credits his success to an answered prayer. He said, “I asked the Lord to give me success in life and I think He heard me.” We believe He did. As a community, we could not be prouder. Again, congratulations to Robert, his family and friends, and the Burkeville community.

To see his story go to Facebook NFL 2020 NFL Draft: Robert Hunt’s Journey.