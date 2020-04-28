COVID-19 Mobile Test Collection Coming to Newton Thursday, April 30

On Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mobile Test Collection is coming to Newton. The COVID-19 testing will be held at the Newton County Fairgrounds on 1015 Court Street.

You will be screened if you have: fever and/or chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, loss of taste and/or smell. To register visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400. Tests are conducted by appointment only.