Tornado Rips Through Newton County

Photo courtesy of Carla Gipson

A huge system of thunderstorms created a tornado that came through East Texas on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, causing damage to Polk, Tyler, Jasper and Newton counties. Several lives were lost in Polk County, but thankfully there were no other serious injuries in the other counties considering the size of the storm and the damage that it caused.

The Tommy Brown, Jr. family lost almost everything; the barn, shed, and the roof of the house were all ripped up by the tornado. We spoke with Brown and he said thousands of trees are down on his property and that 15-20 acres had been devastated, but the outpouring of kindness by the community has been overwhelming. He said literally hundreds of people have come to help he and his wife, Diane, and it has been amazing.

According to many residents of Newton County, thousands of trees were damaged by the tornado from Jamestown to Cedar Grove Community. Every person we have spoken to is so thankful that no lives were lost in Newton County and that so many homes were spared. If you would like to help the Brown family rebuild, a benefit account has been set up at Community Bank of Texas in Newton under The Thomas K. Brown Jr. Benefit Account #21741908.