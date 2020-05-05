Arson Case in Newton County – $2,000 Reward

The Newton Volunteer Fire Department and Texas A&M Forestry Service were dispatched on Sunday, May 2, 2020, around 2:10 p.m. to an area between Highway 87 South and South Loop 505 inside the city limits of Newton. The fire was approximately 200 yards from the electrical sub-station, located directly across the street from Rosewood Assisted Living Center.

According to Fire Captain, Melanie Smith Bowman, this was the second arson fire at that location in the last two weeks. She told us that 24 acres burned before the forestry service was able to contain it. They are asking that if you have any information on this fire, please call 800-364-3470. There is a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in the investigation.