Fatal Shooting in Newton County

Sheriff Billy Rowles reported that a fatal shooting occurred in the Jamestown Community on County Road 1020 on Friday, May 1. According to Sheriff Billy Rowles, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 9:17 a.m. stating that a shooting had occurred. It was understood by Sheriff Rowles that there had been a long time ongoing feud between two cousins and 31-year-old Payton DeAndre’ Holmes was killed. Holmes was a 2008 graduate of Newton High School. According to Rowles, his officers went to work immediately investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Sheriff’s Department is being assisted by the Newton Police Department in the investigation. Rowles said they are giving the case to the Grand Jury due to extenuating circumstances. No arrest were made at the scene. Sheriff Rowles asks for prayer for the Holmes family.