Two New Homes for Families in Bon Wier (continued)

On Friday, April 24, 2020, Newton County presented keys to two more 2016 Newton County Housing Application Program homeowners. Mattie Witmer, along with David and Patricia Irvin, all of Bon Wier were proudly on hand to accept their keys.

Patricia Irvin stated “It has been proven to me that you can depend on Newton County in a crisis. They are using the money received for the March 2016 flood to help county residents. David and I would like to thank Kristi Davis and Traylor & Associates for everything they have done. We would also like to thank Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks, Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Fomby, along with Bill Fuller, Phillip White and Gene Thompson for representing our county. We’d like to send an extra special thanks to the Texas General Land Office and Tina Lewis for working so hard for the Newton County residents affected by the March 2016 flood.”