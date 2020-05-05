Two New Homes For Families in Bon Wier

On Friday, April 24, 2020, Newton County presented keys to two more 2016 Newton County Housing Application Program homeowners. Mattie Witmer, along with David and Patricia Irvin, all of Bon Wier were proudly on hand to accept their keys.

Mattie Witmer accepted her keys with her son Wesley and three of her great-grandchildren. When asked what her new home meant to her, she said it was a blessing from God. She wanted to extend her appreciation to all Newton County officials, especially Judge Kenneth Weeks and Precinct 2 Commissioner Bill Fuller, along with Tina Lewis and the Texas General Land Office. She also wanted to thank Traylor & Associates and everyone else for going above and beyond to assist her and her family.