Mobile Testing Site in Deweyville Set for May 13th

On Wednesday, May 13th a mobile testing site will be held at the Newton County Sub- Courthouse in Deweyville, Texas.

You will be screened if you have:

•Fever and or Chills

•Cough- dry or productive

•Fatigue

•Body Aches/Muscle or Joint Pain

•Shortness of Breath

•Sore Throat, Headaches

•Headaches, Nausea/Vomiting, Diarrhea

•Nasal congestion

•Loss of Taste and or Smell

The testing center will be located at:

42520 St. Hwy 87 S

Orange, Texas 77632

To Register: Visit- txcovidtest.org

or Call- 512-883-2400

Test are conducted by appointment only.