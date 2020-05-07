Mobile Testing Site in Deweyville Set for May 13th
On Wednesday, May 13th a mobile testing site will be held at the Newton County Sub- Courthouse in Deweyville, Texas.
You will be screened if you have:
•Fever and or Chills
•Cough- dry or productive
•Fatigue
•Body Aches/Muscle or Joint Pain
•Shortness of Breath
•Sore Throat, Headaches
•Headaches, Nausea/Vomiting, Diarrhea
•Nasal congestion
•Loss of Taste and or Smell
The testing center will be located at:
42520 St. Hwy 87 S
Orange, Texas 77632
To Register: Visit- txcovidtest.org
or Call- 512-883-2400
Test are conducted by appointment only.