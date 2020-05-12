Arrest Made In Payton Holmes Murder Case

According to Sheriff Billy Rowles, Decorrian Cordell Holmes turned himself in to Jefferson County on Saturday, May 9, 2020 and was arraigned Sunday morning by Justice of the Peace, Brenda Smith, for the murder of his cousin – 31 year old Payton DeAndre’ Holmes. The shooting occurred on Friday, May 1, 2020 in the Jamestown Community in Newton County.

Sheriff Rowles said they received a 911 call around 9:00 a.m., Friday morning saying that a shooting had occurred at a residence off of County Road 1020. The Sheriff said that he understood that there had been an ongoing feud between the two cousins and 31 year old, Payton DeAndre’ Holmes was killed in the shooting. At the time of the shooting no arrests were made. On May 9, 2020, Decorrian Holmes was booked into the Newton County Jail. His bond was set at $500,000 on the charge of murder. At the last report he was still in jail.

Pictured are murder suspect Decorrian Cordell Holmes being brought into the Newton County Jail by Deputy Jeoffery Blueitt and Deputy Scott Cathey.