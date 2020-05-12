Newton Food Share, Feeding Newton County During Some Tough Times

Courtesy Joe Miller

In March, Newton Food Share started our Coronavirus food distribution operations by changing to a drive-through system. The new system worked very well. We have been blessed with some really great volunteers and support from the local community. Those who have pitched in to help include: folks from Kansas, Florida, Seabrook, Houston, Brookshire Brothers, the Newton County government, and our major food supplier, Southeast Texas Food Bank. The Southeast Texas Food Bank is associated with Feeding America, which you have seen on television infomercials and news highlights about food banks in America.

You have seen food banks across the country strapped for food supplies. That has not happened here in Newton. We do not think it will happen. You may not get exactly what you want, but the Newton Food Share and the Southeast Texas Food Bank are planning that no one will go hungry in Newton County.

We have distributed about 95,000 pounds of food so far in 2020, serving 304 families and 776 people in April.

Please note that we are operating according to CDC guidelines by wearing masks, maintaining 6 feet for social distancing, and using disinfectant and hand sanitizer liberally. Our customers are required to wear masks and stay in their vehicles. These precautions are necessary to be sure that we continue to serve the community.