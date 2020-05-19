Another Home Completed Under Newton County Housing Assistance Program

Courtesy Sherie Goin Marks, Project Manager APTIM|Environmental and Infrastructure, Inc.

Keys were presented to Evelyn and Anthony Cooper in Wiergate on May 6, 2020 for their new home constructed under the 2015 Newton County Housing Assistance Program. The Cooper’s home was damaged by multiple disaster events and most recently by Hurricane Harvey. The two bedroom and one bathroom home offers a new, safe, and secure dwelling and includes an accessibility ramp. The home had to be elevated 3 feet, which will help mitigate the Cooper’s exposure to future flooding events.

Mrs. Cooper said “I’m very grateful and thankful and giving praise to God. Thank you to everyone who helped build our new home. We love it!”

This is the 13th home to be completed under the 2015 and 2016 Newton County Housing Assistance Programs combined. Newton County secured this funding through a competitive process held by the Texas General Land Office for the State’s HUD allocation of Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds.