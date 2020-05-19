Senior Drive-By For NHS Students This Week

A Senior Drive-By was hosted at Newton High School this past week on May 12, 2020. Seniors came by from 9 to 11 a.m. to pick up their graduation pictures along with their caps and gowns. The message to the students for the event was “Donut forget, we miss you!” Teachers and staff of NISD were there to greet the students with a donut and a smile!

The official date for the Newton High School graduation ceremony will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 8 p.m. Make plans to attend and celebrate with our seniors.