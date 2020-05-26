Local NHS Student Named Student of Integrity by BBB

The Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Texas announced the names today of the students who earned the Student of Integrity Scholarships, awarded by the BBB Foundation. The honorees were selected by a team of independent judges from candidates representing an 8 and a half county region.

The designees will receive a one-time, $2,500 scholarship payable to the college or university they will be attending in Fall 2020.

The graduating seniors named Student of Integrity were: Elizabeth Johns, Little Cypress Mauriceville High School in Orange, Texas and Whitney Gipson, Newton High School in Newton, Texas.

Elizabeth will be attending the University of Mississippi in the Fall to pursue a degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders with a minor in Piano. She plans on becoming a speech pathologist, focusing on elderly individuals with cognitive and speech challenges.

Whitney will be attending the University of Louisiana in Lafayette and majoring in Nursing. She plans on gaining work experience before attending medical school for a three year program to become a Registered Certified Nurse Anesthetist.