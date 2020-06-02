15 Homes Completed in Newton County

Newton County was proud to present Eloise Holmes of Old Salem the keys to her new home funded by the 2016 Newton County Housing Program on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. On hand to witness Mrs. Homes receiving her keys was Louise Nichols, her twin sister, and her grandson, Jesse Holmes with his family, wife Stacy and daughters Kaelyn, Aubrin and Rhylee.

Mrs. Holmes wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of her heart, who assisted her in getting her new house. She expressed special thanks to Pct. 1 Commissioner Bill Fuller, Judge Kenneth Weeks, Tina Lewis with the Texas General Land Office, Kristi Davis with Project Administrator Traylor and Associates, and Grant Ortego, with J.W. Turner Construction.