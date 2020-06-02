NISD Announces Honor Students

The Valedictorian of Newton High School for the Class of 2020 is Ms. Whitney Gipson. Whitney is the daughter of Brian and Carla Gipson of Newton. After graduation, Whitney plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to major in Nursing. She then plans to further her career by attending medical school to study anesthesia to become a Nurse Anesthetist.

James Andrew Fountain, the son of James and Kathleen Fountain and grandson of Robert and Kay Fountain of Newton has been named Salutatorian of the Class of 2020. After graduation, Andrew plans to attend Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches.