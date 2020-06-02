The “Livestock” Show Must Go On

By Heather Foster

Even through a pandemic, the show must go on … the livestock show that is. With a terribly uncertain February, and then a very worrisome March, we have had to experience life in a pandemic. Terms social distancing and flattening the curve are now part of our vernacular and slowing down in what was once a fast-paced world has challenged us all. For many of our youth, that place would be at the County Fair proudly showing their animals.

With both the carnival and poultry show cancelled, remaining exhibitors will show their animals at the Newton County Fair Grounds on Friday, June 19, with the auction to follow on Saturday, June 20.