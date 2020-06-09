Argument Ends Tragically in Newton County

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office in Saturday evening, June 6, 2020 around 6:30 concerning a disturbance call they had received. It is believed, that the incident began in Newton County an ended in Jasper County.

According to Sheriff Billy Rowles, a dispute that started in Newton County on County Road 3038 ended on Bon Ami road just northeast of Kirbyville with one man deceased and another in jail. It is believed that in the course of the argument, one of the men jumped into his truck and ran over the other man. It was also reported that someone at the scene fired a gun at the truck trying to step the vehicle, but the man hit by the truck was killed.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Jasper County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace, Mike Smith. Smith has ordered an autopsy in the case.

The victim was identified as Brett Trowbridge, a 28-year-old white male from Kirbyville. The other subject’s name involved is not being released at this time.