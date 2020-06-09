Welcome Home … Another Home Completed

On Monday, June 1, 2020, Newton County Commissioner Phillip White of Precinct 2 presented keys to Ms. Rita Lane to her new home in the Jamestown Community. Commissioner White stated that it was a long road to get where she is now, but Newton County is glad that she is finally home. Ms. Lane wanted to give thanks to GOD, Newton County, Texas General Land Office and DSW for her new home. Ms. Lane even had a U-Haul at the home ready to unload once her keys were presented.

When speaking to Ms. Lane on Friday, she stated that her lease was up at the end of May and didn’t know what she was going to do, but she was hoping and praying that she would be able to move in on time. Well, Ms. Lane, your prayers were answered.

This is the 18th home to be completed under the 2015 and 2016 Newton County Housing Assistance Program funded through Texas General Land Office.