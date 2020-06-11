Bon Wier Man Arrested for Criminally Negligent Homicide in Newton County

Hubbard being escorted into the Newton County Jail by Trooper Brewster of DPS

The District Attorney’s Office of Newton County notified us of the arrest of 56-year-old Andy Ray Hubbard of Bon Wier, Texas for Criminally Negligent Homicide, causing the death of Conner Mitchell on February 7, 2020 in an automobile accident on FM 1416. Mitchell was 17 years old and also from Bon Wier. According to the Grand Jury Indictment he was accused of driving on the wrong side of the road and exceeding the speed limit resulting in an automobile accident. Hubbard was taken into custody this morning by Texas Department of Public Safety with the assistance of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently in the Newton County Jail awaiting arraignment. More details to come. Stay tuned to newtoncountynews.net

Photo credit Newton County News