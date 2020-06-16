Attempted Bank Robbery in Burkeville

Update: Person of Interest shown above- Sheriff Rowles is asking if anyone has any information on this individual. They believe he may have information about the attempted theft of the ATM machine in Burkeville. Call 409-379-3636 if you can identify this person.

Subjects that have been arrested are: Derrick Finley and Dreshun Joseph. Each subject has a $100,000 bond.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Sabine State Bank in Burkeville had an attempted ATM robbery early Friday morning, June 12, 2020. According to Sheriff Rowles, around 1 a.m. Friday morning the Newton County Sheriff’s office received a report of two trucks backed up to the ATM machine at the Sabine State Bank in Burkeville, Texas.

Officer Blueitt of the Newton Police Department and Deputy Cargill with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the call. Officer Blueitt spotted one of the vehicles and followed the suspect’s truck into a driveway and the two subjects ran into the woods around the Shankleville area. Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall called the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department and requested their tracking dog. According to Sheriff Rowles, once they arrived, they struck a trail and the two bandits were arrested in just a short time. Because the brush was so thick they were only able to go about 50 yards into the wood line. Rowles said, “The bad guys were not familiar with running through the East Texas saw briar thickets.” They were arrested without incident and are being held in the Newton County Jail. Since their arrest, several officers from the surrounding area have questioned them. It seems they may have been involved in other local crimes.

Rowles said they were waiting for the ban to open on Friday morning to check the cameras to possibly get the identification on the other vehicle that was involved. The subjects were unable to get away with the ATM, however it did receive some damage. Thankfully, no money was stolen.