BISD Announces Honor Students

Burkeville ISD is proud to announce Abigail Day as Valedictorian of the 2020 graduating class. Abby is the daughter of Kevin and Crystal Day, and she has an outstanding academic and extracurricular record for our school district. Abby plans to attend Texas A&M for a degree in Kinesiology and Physical Therapy.

Burkeville ISD is proud to announce Jimena Rosas as Salutatorian of the 2020 graduating class. Jimena is the daughter of Jose and Maria Rosas. Jimena will attend Tyler Junior College to begin a degree in Criminology.