Explosion on St. John Road in Newton County

Photos by: Karyn Lobb and Chief Duckworth

We spoke with Burkeville Fire Chief, Charles Duckworth this morning and he is reporting an explosion in Newton County on St. John Road. St. John Road is County Road 2053 off of Highway 87 about 3 miles south of Burkeville. It seems that the BVFD was called out just after nine this morning with a report of a residential explosion. Folks said they felt the affect of the explosion from around two and a half miles away. Fire Chief Duckworth said it was a propane explosion, but the scene is being investigated by Texas Fire Marshals. The home was owned by Ray Ramsey. Thankfully, no one was in the home at the time of the explosion.

Stay tuned to Newton County News for more details.

