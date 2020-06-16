Newton County Sheriff, Billy Rowles wanted to acknowledge City Police Chief Will Jackson of the Newton Police Department for his years of hard work and many investigations.

Sheriff Rowles has served Newton County as Sheriff for the pasts 4 years and throughout that time, Jackson has worked many investigations with the Sheriff’s Department. Rowles is shown here giving Jackson an Award of Appreciation during the June 2020 City Council meeting. Thank you Chief Jackson for a job well done.